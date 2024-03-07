Spurs center Victor Wembanyama sustains sprained ankle, won't play vs. Kings

Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks, right, defends against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Victor Wembanyama suffered a right ankle sprain on Tuesday night, and the San Antonio Spurs have ruled him out for Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

It will be only the seventh game that the rookie center has missed this season. He's started in the 56 games he's played.

Wembanyama was injured in the second quarter of the Spurs' 114-101 loss to the Houston Rockets and taken out of the game a few minutes later. The 20-year-old did return in the third quarter and was able play most of the second half.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Wembanyama is also averaging 3.4 blocks, which leads the NBA, and he's considered the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

