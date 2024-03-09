Spring Breakout rosters drop, Brayan Bello gets extension & fantasy baseball sleepers

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

When Major League Baseball announced the first ever Spring Breakout games, many wondered who would make the rosters for their favorite teams. We finally got our answers and there is plenty to be excited about. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about some of their favorite players who were named to their squads and why it'll be a good chance to see some of the lesser known prospects in the baseball world showcased. The guys also discuss Brayan Bello's contract extension with the Boston Red Sox after his exciting 2023 debut and the need for him to develop a strikeout breaking ball pitch to help take his game to the next level.

Later on, Jake and Jordan are joined by Yahoo Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don to talk about strategy when drafting your fantasy team this year and why stolen bases are the biggest value one can target. The guys chat about some of their favorite picks outside of the top 100 ranked players who can be a game changer for your fantasy season and a few players who might bounce back after not having a great 2023 campaign.

Jake and Jordan close out the show talking about still active, we think, pitcher Rich Hill joining the Red Sox broadcast booth, Jazz Chisholm's new diet that excludes daily McDonald's visits in hopes of staying off the injured list this season and they introduce their new producer for the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

