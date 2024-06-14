Sporting KC's Felipe Hernández placed on leave over reported violation of MLS's gambling policy

SOCCER: AUG 27 MLS - San Jose Earthquakes at Sporting Kansas City KANSAS CITY, KS - AUGUST 27: Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernández (21) before an MLS match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City on August 27, 2022 at Childrens Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Major League Soccer announced on Friday that Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernández has been placed on administrative leave after it was reported that he violated the league's gambling policy.

The league also noted that Hernández may have violated the terms of his January 2022 reinstatement after was suspended in 2021 for violating the "league's gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct."

The league is currently conducting an investigation.

No details about what violations Hernández committed this time were revealed.

Hernández was suspended in Oct. 2021 after the league launched an investigation into his betting activity that July. Hernández has told the club he had personal gambling debts and was worried for his safety. He later entered counseling for gambling addiction and the situation was handed over to law enforcement.

An investigation found that Hernández had placed online bets on two MLS matches that did not involve Sporting KC. There was no evidence discovered that he had confidential information regarding those two matches.

"Over the last several months, I have been able to reassess, take responsibility for my actions and get the proper care for something that has greatly affected me," Hernandez wrote in a statement posted on social media in 2021.

Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes said at the time that he believed Hernández deserved a second chance.

Hernández signed with Sporting KC as a Homegrown Player in 2019 and has played 76 times for the club.