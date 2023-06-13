Shooting near Nuggets arena after championship win injures 10, including suspect

Denver Police Department investigators work on the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mere hours after the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship on Monday night, 10 people were injured in a shooting that took place about one mile from Ball Arena in downtown Denver.

Three and a half hours after the Nuggets sealed their franchise's maiden title with a 94-89 Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, someone opened fire in an area where fans had been celebrating. 10 people were wounded, with three sustaining critical injuries and the other seven with non-life threatening injuries.

Among those seven people was the alleged suspect, who was apprehended by police and taken to the hospital for treatment. The only details the Denver Police have released about the suspect his is gender, which is male. They also told ABC News that preliminary info indicates "multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals."

"As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that's still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. "It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night."

However, Schepman said most of the celebrating fans had disbursed by the time the shooting occurred (12:30 a.m. MT), and the lesser crowds helped officers quickly identify and arrest the alleged suspect.