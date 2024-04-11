Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in gambling scandal

BASEBALL-USA-MLB-DODGERS-OHTANI-INTERPRETER-THEFT This picture taken on March 16, 2024 shows Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (R) and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (L) attending a press conference at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers said on March 21 they had fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter after the Japanese baseball star's representatives claimed he had been the victim of "a massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

The former interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money for gambling, Tim Arango and Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Dodgers announced Ippei Mizuhara had been fired from his role as Ohtani's interpreter last month due to claims from Ohtani's representation that Mizuhara stole funds from the Japanese star's bank account to cover debts owed to an illegal bookmaker. The amount was reported to be millions of dollars.

Ohtani broke his silence regarding the scandal on March 26, saying that he "never bet on baseball or any other sports." He has reportedly been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation.

