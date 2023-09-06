Shohei Ohtani's body double, Twins & Orioles playoff bandwagons | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.

On this episode of The Bandwagon, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer had to start with the two biggest stories in baseball.

First, Shohei Ohtani’s agent spoke with the media about the superstar’s torn UCL and tried his best to rebuild some of the value lost to injury on the free agent market. This led to speculation as to why Ohtani doesn’t speak to the media, but that conversation quickly gets derailed as we go through the story of Angels’ “photo day” and the team using a body double in place of Ohtani.

The other team in Los Angeles is also having a bad time, as Julio Urías was once again arrested for domestic violence and might never pitch again for the Dodgers (or in MLB, for that matter). We go through some of baseball’s history in dealing with domestic violence to help predict the future.

In our continuing preview of the 2023 MLB Playoffs, Hannah tells listeners why they should be rooting for the Minnesota Twins in the postseason. They have good pitching, as well as some really fun players that can’t seem to stay healthy. If they manage some luck on the health side, they could be dangerous in October.

Zach picked the Baltimore Orioles to bandwagon, a team that is so young and inexperienced that they don’t know how to lose. They’re doing it a bit different from other teams around the league, but history says they might just be the next Houston Astros.

