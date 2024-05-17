Scottie Scheffler detained by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during traffic incident

Scottie Scheffler was detained early Friday morning following an incident with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Darlington reported on the incident on SportsCenter shortly before 7 a.m.

Here's the No. 1 player in the world in handcuffs this morning. Surreal image from ESPN. pic.twitter.com/l4GRS4yKcW — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 17, 2024

The PGA Championship has been delayed due to an accident outside Valhalla Golf Club that involved a pedestrian fatality, according to Louisville police.