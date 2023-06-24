Sadibou Sy delivered an insane wheel kick KO at PFL 6

2023 PFL 6 ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 23: Sadibou Sy throws a kick against Shane Mitchell during PFL 2023 week 6 at OTE Arena on June 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. That's exactly what MMA fighter Sadibou Sy did in Atlanta at PFL 6 on Friday night before he landed an incredible spinning wheel kick knockout of Shane Mitchell.

After attempting a similar kick in the first round, Sy's foot connected with Mitchell's forehead 95 seconds into the third round for the knockoff win.

"I had to re-calibrate a little bit but we finally got it," Sy said about his other kick attempts earlier in the fight. "I pride myself on being the best and getting better. I'm a workhorse. I'm obsessed with this game."

The victory vaulted Sy, 36, into the welterweight semifinals against Carlos Leal.

Here's the referee bodycam angle of the knockout:

Sy is looking to defend the 2022 PFL championship he won over Dilano Taylor by unanimous decision. His victory over Mitchell marked Sy's sixth consecutive win and 15th win in 32 career fights. It's also Sy's first knockout since 2018.

