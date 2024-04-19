Ryan Garcia misses weight, fight vs. Devin Haney now a non-title bout

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Oscar de la Hoya Face-Off at the Empire State Building NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: (L-R) Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia face-off at The Empire State Building on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Boxer Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) failed to make weight on for his schedule bout against Devin Haney (31-0, 16 KOs) for the 140-pound super lightweight title on Saturday in New York.

Garcia came in at 3.2 lbs. overweight forcing both camps to negotiate a deal that would allow the fight to go forward but as a non-title bout.

Ryan 3 pounds over.. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) April 19, 2024

“Ryan has weighed-in over his contractual weight," said a statement from Golden Boy Promotions. "He will honor the handshake made at the final press conference yesterday. We have a fight.”

The weigh-in fiasco was just another bizarre moment in the build up to the fight, as Yahoo Sports' Ben Fowlkes noted this week:

Over the past couple months, Garcia's behavior has been erratic to say the least. He has used his social media to rant about the Illuminati and aliens, while also insisting at times that his phone and social media access had been taken away from him and he was essentially a prisoner. He's joked about being "coked out" and insisted (maybe sincerely?) that cancer can be beaten with a combination of water, black coffee and fasting.

He'll go from praising Jesus to threatening to sexually assault people's mothers — and that's all in the span of the same news conference wherein he agreed to a "bet" that would force him to pay $500,000 for every pound he misses weight by. (Garcia weighed in Friday morning at 143.2 pounds, meaning he'd owe about $1.5 million if he were to actually stick to that.)

Garcia has talked openly about struggling with depression and mental health challenges in the past, and a lot of his behavior lately has led people to wonder if he might be spiraling out of control. Then again, he also has a reputation as a savvy self-promoter of the social media age, so there has also been plenty of speculation that he's merely pretending to be unhinged to drive interest in the fight.

The two fighters had previously agreed to a bet that if one weighed in over the 140-pound weight limit, they would have to pay the other fighter $500,000 per pound.

Haney posted on X that Garcia did honor the bet and pay the $1.5 million after the weigh-in on Friday afternoon.