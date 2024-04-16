Rockies' P Kyle Freeland appears to avoid injury after collision at home plate while pinch running

Colorado Rockies v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 15: Pitcher Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Philadelphia Phillies catches the throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto #10 and tags out pinch runner Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies attempting to score on a wild pitch in the 10th inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Rockies 2-1. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is "fine," according to manager Bud Black, after a collision at home plate with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman.

Freeland, the Rockies' top starter, appeared to have injured his right, non-throwing shoulder as he was attempting to score as a pinch runner in the ninth inning during their 2-1 loss Monday night.

Hoffman's pitch with two outs got by catcher J.T. Realmuto and Freeland, who had just entered the game as a pinch runner, tried to score to put Colorado ahead. As Freeland slid home, Hoffman caught the ball and put the tag on while landing on top of Freeland, who was using his right arm to brace himself. Freeland immediately coiled back, holding his right shoulder in pain.

Runner is out. Inning over. Game is still tied. pic.twitter.com/hpv4TFOsX7 — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 16, 2024

"I wish baseball was more of a contact sport," said Hoffman, who played four years with Freeland in Colorado. "That was a crazy play for two pitchers to be involved in — just a crazy play. He threw it in a perfect spot for me. I just slapped the tag on him as quick as I could. We both got there at the same time."

The Rockies challenged the play, but the call stood as the umpires determined there was no obstruction.

"The home plate umpire saw it as a convergence of two players coming in and both trying to make a play," Black said. "Kyle trying to get to home plate, and Hoffman trying to get the ball from Realmuto. The convergence and the speed of the play was such where no blocking of the plate was called."

Why was the Rockies' best pitcher running the bases in the first place? They were already down three players with back stiffness sidelining Kris Bryant, and Brendan Rodgers and Jake Cave out sick. Catcher Jacob Stallings was the only non-pitcher on their bench.

According to Black, Freeland's speed is a big reason why he put him in the game in that situation.

"We're trying to win the game," Black said. "Kyle is an athlete. He's hit. He's run. He's one of our fastest players."

The Phillies would go on and walk it off in the bottom of the 10th following a Cristian Pache RBI single.