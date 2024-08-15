Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder reportedly let go by ESPN in budget moves

Netflix's "Receiver" Premiere - Arrivals Robert Griffin III at Netflix's "Receiver" premiere held at the Tudum Theater on July 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images) (Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

NFL analyst Robert Griffin III and "NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder have been let go by ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

The moves are budget-related, per Marchand, with the network nearing the end of its fiscal year. They are reportedly the only ESPN talent being released at this time, but more decisions could be made before the end of the month.

Griffin, who had two years left on his contract, joined ESPN in 2021 to work on their college football and NFL coverage. He had recently been replaced on "Monday Night Countdown" after the network hired the newly-retired Jason Kelce.

According to Marchand, Griffin was seen as a candidate to be let go after his stock had diminished at ESPN. The network will pay out the remainder of his salary.

Ponder was hired by ESPN in 2011, working as a reporter for college football and basketball broadcasts, as well as the Longhorn Network. She took over as host of "NFL Countdown" in 2017.