Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed for Cowboys' defensive coordinator job

Rex Ryan New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan watches his team during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to look for a new defensive coordinator following Dan Quinn's move to the Washington Commanders, the team has reportedly interviewed Rex Ryan for the open position, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson and the Dallas Morning News.

Ryan, 61, joins a competitive field of experienced coaches, which includes Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer, who have interviewed for the job.

Ryan has extensive experience as an NFL defensive coordinator having served in that role with the Baltimore Ravens before moving on to become the head coach of the New York Jets for five seasons and then the Buffalo Bills for two years.

While he's not coached in the league for eight years, Ryan has been part of previous hiring cycles, including last off-season when he was in the mix for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator job.

Ryan, who was the Ravens' defensive line coach when they won Super Bowl XXXV, guided the Jets to back-to-back AFC title games in his first two seasons in charge in 2009 and 2010. He coached four more seasons before he was fired and joined the Bills for the following season.

If a return to an NFL head coaching gig is something Ryan sees in his future, Dallas would be a good landing spot seeing as how Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract and the pressure has never been higher for him to deliver results.