Reports: Oklahoma State asks Mike Gundy to sign a restructured contract after 0-9 season in Big 12 play

BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks on during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Could more changes be coming at Oklahoma State?

The school’s board of regents met Friday morning and is reportedly in a “standoff” with coach Mike Gundy, according to ESPN.

Sources: Mike Gundy is in a standoff with Oklahoma State. He’s telling people they have come to him and asked him to take a restructured contract, which is expected to include a pay cut. But they have yet to provide him with any details. pic.twitter.com/rCXlHRQ29b — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2024

Oklahoma State went 3-9 in 2024. It was the worst season of Gundy's 20-year tenure. After the board meeting on Friday, chair Jimmy Harrel said "we have a plan." The board was in executive session on Friday for "information relevant to the employment of Oklahoma State University football staff."

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma State is set to offer a restructured contract for Gundy. Per ESPN, Gundy could be fired for cause if he doesn't accept the deal.

Per USA Today's salary database, Gundy is the 17th-highest paid coach in college football on an annual basis with a total compensation of over $7.7 million. His buyout s just over $25.3 million. If he was fired for cause, Oklahoma State can contend that Gundy isn't owed any of the buyout.

Oklahoma State recently fired both its offensive and defensive coordinators after the dismal season. Oklahoma State’s offense was plagued by turnovers and the defense allowed nearly seven yards a play and 36 points per game.

The porous season came just a year after the Cowboys played Texas for the Big 12 title and went 10-4. Oklahoma State opened the season as a favorite in the Big 12, but went 0-9 in Big 12 play. RB Ollie Gordon rushed for over 850 yards fewer in 2024 than he did in 2023 when he finished seventh in the Heisman voting.

Gundy also didn't do himself any favors when he had to apologize "to those who my comments during Monday's media call offended" for November comments about fan criticism. As OSU was 0-6 in the Big 12, Gundy said that "most people are weak" when things aren't going well and even went as far as to say "in most cases, the people who are negative and voicing their opinion are the same ones that can't pay their own bills."

Oklahoma State had gone to 18 straight bowl games under Gundy in a streak that dated back to his second season. The three wins the school posted were the fewest since a 3-8 season in 2000.