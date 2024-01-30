Report: Twins trading former All-Star INF Jorge Polanco to Mariners

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Three MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Twins are trading former All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Terms of the deal were not initially reported.

Polanco, 30, has played his entire eight-season MLB career with the Twins. He made an All-Star game in 2019. A career .269/.334/.446 hitter, Polanco has averaged 14 home runs, 55.9 RBI and 6.4 stolen bases per season. He hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2021.

Ankle, knee and hamstring injuries limited Polanco to 80 games in 2023. He was productive when available while slashing .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!