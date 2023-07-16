Report: Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year deal, swap 2026 picks with Magic

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

In a series of moves Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Cam Payne to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns also reportedly signed Bol Bol from the Orlando Magic to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to getting Bol from the Magic, Wojnarowski reported the Suns are acquiring three future second-round picks from the team for a 2026 first-round picks swap.

This story will be updated.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!