Report: Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves reach $110M extension on NBA's opening day

NBA: OCT 16 Preseason Timberwolves at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 16: Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on October 16, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a three-year, $110 million contract extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

News of the deal broke just minutes before the Timberwolves opened their season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. T’Wolves and Gobert’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, negotiated the new deal locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/1FfVQnbJYa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2024

This is a breaking story that will be updated.