Report: Patriots to hire Jerod Mayo as coach to replace Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach to replace Bill Belichick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach to replace Bill Belichick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!
Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!
Get valuable health information presented by BayCare!
Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.
Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!