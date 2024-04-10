Report: Orioles to call up top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - MARCH 19, 2024: Jackson Holliday #87 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are bringing up infielder Jackson Holliday.

The Orioles have called up Holliday, a former No. 1 overall pick and the top-ranked prospect in baseball, on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Holliday is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.

Holliday started this season with the Norfolk Tides. In 10 games with the Triple-A affiliate, Holliday hit .333/.482/.595 and had nine RBIs and two home runs. Holliday spent the season as a second baseman so far, though he was drafted as a shortstop out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.

The Orioles beat the Red Sox 7-1 on Tuesday at Fenway Park to kick off their three-game series in Boston. The Orioles, who now hold a 6-4 record so far this season, will return to Baltimore next on Friday for a six-game homestand.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

