Report: NBA investigating Raptors' Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 09: Jontay Porter #34 of the Toronto Raptors warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on March 09, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

The NBA is investigating Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter due to multiple instances of betting irregularities in recent months, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

He has been removed from the Raptors’ lineup ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined. Neither the team nor the NBA have commented.

According to the report, the league is investigating two specific games where there was increased betting interest on the under for several Porter prop bets.

The first game took place on Jan. 26, when the Raptors took on the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter played just four minutes in that game, and then left due to an eye injury he sustained days earlier. Porter finished with no points, three rebounds, one assist and did not attempt a 3-pointer — which allowed the under to hit on all four of those categories. The under on Porter’s 3-pointers was the biggest money winner for bettors on all NBA props that day through DraftKings Sportsbook, according to ESPN.

Then on March 20, when the Raptors played the Phoenix Suns, Porter played in just three minutes before he was ruled out due to an illness. He finished with no points, two rebounds and one missed shot. The under once again hit on all of those categories, and his prop bets were again the top moneymaker from the night on NBA games through DraftKings Sportsbook, per the report.

Porter did not play in the Raptors’ game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday due to personal reasons. He was listed as out for Monday’s game against the Nets for the same thing.

It’s unclear if Porter was placing bets himself, or what his involvement here is. NBA players and all league employees are not allowed to place bets on any NBA games — whether that’s on the game itself or prop bets of any kind.

Porter, who is the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., is in his first season with the Raptors. He’s on a two-way deal with the team, and he’s averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 26 games this season. He made his debut with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, but did not play in the league the past two seasons.