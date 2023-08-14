Report: Michael Oher says he was never adopted, tricked into conservatorship, didn't see 'The Blind Side' money

2009 NFL Draft Football: NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens OT and No 23 overall pick Michael Oher victorious with family at Radio City Music Hall. New York, NY 4/25/2009 CREDIT: David Bergman (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X82254 TK1 R1 F140 ) (David Bergman/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Retired NFL player Michael Oher was not adopted by a rich white family as depicted in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," according to a Tennessee court filing obtained by ESPN Monday.

The petition, reportedly filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who took Oher into their home as a high school student under a conservatorship they tricked him into, which granted them legal authority to make business deals on his behalf.

The Tuohy's are also accused of using that power to negotiate a deal that made them, including their two birth children, millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning film.

The film earned more than $300 million, with none of those funds going to Oher, according to the report.

This story will be updated.

