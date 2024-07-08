Report: Keegan Bradley will be U.S.A.'s 2025 Ryder Cup captain

Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Keegan Bradley of Woodstock, Vermont follows his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 8, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

America's 2025 Ryder Cup team may have its new captain. Keegan Bradley, who was passed over for the team's 2023 incarnation, is the pick to lead the team against Europe next year at Bethpage, according to Sports Illustrated.

It's quite the turnaround in Ryder Cup fortunes for Bradley, whose omission from the Zach Johnson-captained team was a source of considerable debate heading into last year's Ryder Cup. The U.S. team was thoroughly trounced in Rome, and the powers that be are clearly hoping for a more favorable result on American shores at Bethpage next year.

This story is developing and will be updated.