Report: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to sign 1-year deal with New England Patriots

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new team

Elliott will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Elliott ran for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, his seventh with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old was released this past offseason.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!