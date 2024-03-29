Report: Eagles trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for draft pick

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the Eagles will receive a conditional 2026 third-round pick in return that could be converted to a second-round pick. The 29-year old veteran will join his fourth team in his eighth NFL season.

Per the report, the draft pick will convert to a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of New York's defensive snaps and records 10 or more sacks. Otherwise, it will remain a third-round selection.

