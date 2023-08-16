Report: Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has right rib cartilage fracture, out indefinitely

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Testing on Wednesday revealed that Stroman has a fracture in his right rib cartilage, according to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney. While it’s unclear how severe the injury is, the Cubs have no set plan for his return to their rotation.

Testing showed Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture. At this point, the team has no timeline for his return to the rotation. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 16, 2023

Stroman first landed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation. He was supposed to start on Wednesday in their game against the Chicago White Sox, but manager David Ross revealed on Tuesday that Stroman was now dealing with discomfort in his rib area. That injury apparently surfaced after a bullpen session last weekend.

Now, the injury is apparently much worse than initially expected.

Stroman, 32, has a 3.85 ERA and holds a 10-8 record this season, his second in Chicago. He picked up his second career All-Star nod this season after a very solid start to the year, though he went just 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA in his last nine games on the mound. Stroman can become a free agent after this season.

The Cubs have leaned more on Javier Assad with Stroman sidelined, and will likely continue to do so if his rib injury ends up being a long-term issue through the end of the season. Assad is slated to start again on Wednesday in Stroman’s place. Assad pitched seven innings and allowed just one run in the Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

"I think the one positive to all this is Javier Assad's throwing the ball really well," Ross said Tuesday, via The Associated Press .

The Cubs enter Wednesday’s game against the White Sox with a 61-58 record, which has them just 3.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Cubs have lost two straight, but are just a game back in the NL wild card race. Chicago hasn’t been to the postseason since 2020.