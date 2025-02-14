'Reheating nachos' doesn't mean what you think it does. What to know about the viral phrase taking aim at pop stars.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Lady Gaga poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE/REUTERS)
By Katie Mather, Yahoo News

Does it suddenly seem like there’s a lot of talk on social media about reheating nachos? It’s not just you. The phrase appears to be all over X and TikTok in recent weeks, particularly in conversations about pop stars with close-knit fanbases.

But people aren’t literally talking about warming up leftovers. The so-called nachos, in this context, refer to a particular pop star's look or sound from a certain period of their career. To “reheat,” essentially, means to revive or revisit those elements of an artist’s earlier work.

The current nachos discourse on social media seems to have sprung up during the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 when Lady Gaga debuted her new single, "Abracadabra." Many quickly observed that the pop star seemed to be harking back to an earlier period of her career, marking what one critic called the return of "recession pop," the wave of popular dance music that came out between 2007 and 2009. That time period was also when Lady Gaga released her first single, "Just Dance."

On X, one user described Lady Gaga's apparent return to her early sound as "reheating her own nachos." The phrase seems to have taken off from there.

Suddenly, Gaga fans were praising the pop star for “reheating nachos” with this new song.

Some even called out the specific nachos (read: songs) she seemed to be “reheating” with this new single.

Others insinuated this wasn’t a “reheating” of nachos at all, but rather the creation of a completely new, higher-quality “dish.”

Then the conversation evolved, with social media users calling on various other pop stars to reheat their own nachos.

Or they mocked others for doing a little too much reheating.

The joke then expanded further into poking fun at artists who seemed to be clearly inspired by — thus reheating the nachos of — others.

Some celebrities tried to get in on the fun but clearly did not get the joke.

Where did the ‘reheating nachos’ joke come from?

The internet database Know Your Meme suggests that the nacho terminology comes from an episode of the reality TV series Baddies West, which had one season on the air in early 2023 on the Zeus Network, a small, digital on-demand streaming service.

In a video posted on TikTok in December 2023, a fan account highlighted a scene in which cast members Stunna Girl and Natalie Nunn are having a conversation while one of them is eating a plate of nachos.

“You can tell Natalie lowkey wanted Stunna Girl’s nachos,” the caption reads. The video has almost 2 million views.

According to Know Your Meme, jokes about wanting someone else’s nachos then spread to X in

May 2024. In January, an X user responded to a post of Doja Cat’s music video for the 2019 song “Rules,” saying they hoped she would “reheat these nachos” for her next album. This seems to have inspired the reaction to Lady Gaga’s new song during the Grammys.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!