Ref didn't like Geno Smith interrupting penalty call: 'I'm talking to America here'

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Geno Smith wasn't happy with a penalty call on Sunday, but referee Alex Kemp still wanted Smith to mind his manners.

Smith, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was called for intentional grounding. Smith didn't agree. as Kemp was announcing the penalty, Smith argued his case. He felt his receiver was close enough to the pass to not trigger the penalty flag.

Smith didn't wait for Kemp to announce the penalty and cut off his microphone, so fans in the stadium and watching on TV heard Smith complaining, then heard Kemp tell him that he didn't like Smith interrupting him.

"I'm talking to America here, excuse me," Kemp said with his microphone still on.

Then Kemp finished the penalty announcement.

It's not quite as good as the famous "giving him the business" penalty call many years ago, but it's a pretty good hot mic moment.

It won't Smith or any other player from arguing a penalty call. But maybe next time Geno will remember to wait until the ref's mic is off.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!