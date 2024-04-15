Red Sox OF Tyler O'Neill bloodied, leaves game after head-to-head collision with teammate Rafael Devers

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Tyler O'Neill #17 of the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox collide during the seventh inning of a game against the Cleveland Guardians on April 15, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

A miscommunication in the outfield led to a scary collision on Monday between Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill and third baseman Rafael Devers.

The incident happened in the seventh inning of Boston's home game against the Cleveland Guardians.

With Cleveland leading, 2-0, Guardians outfielder Estevan Florial popped up to shallow left field. Three Red Sox defenders gave chase, and Devers and O'Neill both appeared to call for the ball. With both players looking up, Devers backpedaled into O'Neil as he made a play on the ball, and their heads collided.

Very bad outfield collision for the Red Sox, Tyler O'Neill appears to have gotten the worst of it pic.twitter.com/pnYdc2w6aF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 15, 2024

O'Neill's head snapped back, and his glasses and hat flew off his head. Both players tumbled to the ground. Devers remained face down on the turf for several moments. O'Neill was able to take a knee shortly after the collision to reveal that his forehead was bleeding before Devers eventually sat upright.

Devers remarkably held on to the ball to record the third out of the inning. Both players eventually left the field on their own power.

Devers remained in the game. O'Neill did not. He was replaced in left field by centerfielder Jarren Duran. Shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela moved to center field, and David Hamilton came off the bench to play shortstop.

The Red Sox didn't provide an immediate update on O'Neill's condition. Per multiple reports, he received eight stitches and was placed in concussion protocol. Cleveland went on to win the game, 6-0.

Through 14 games, O'Neill was off to a hot start, slashing .304/.448/.761 with seven home runs and eight RBI. He was 1 for 2 on Monday with a walk before leaving the game.