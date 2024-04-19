Red Sox reportedly calling up Cam Booser, 31-year-old pitcher, for MLB debut

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Cam Booser #71 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 11, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are adding a left-handed reliever to their bullpen. With that arm also comes a great story.

Cam Booser, 31, has never played in the major leagues. But he's been called up from Triple-A Worcester and will join the Red Sox for their weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move was first reported by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

From 2017-21, Booser wasn't out of professional baseball. Believing his playing days were over, he moved home to Seattle and became a carpenter.

Prior to leaving the game, Booser dealt with a variety of obstacles including Tommy John surgery in college at Oregon State. Two years into his pro career, he had surgery for a torn labrum in 2015 while with the Minnesota Twins organization. Months later, Booser was hit by a car while riding his bike, breaking a bone at the base of his back. He was also suspended for 50 games after testing positive for marijuana.

Cam Booser tonight in Worcester 🤮 pic.twitter.com/1GCaEpRjdk — NW Sports Management (@NWSMG) April 17, 2024

The Twins tried converting him into an outfielder but when that didn't work out, Booser left baseball. Four years away from the game apparently revitalized his arm, which he realized while coaching kids. With his arm feeling good, Booser started throwing again and his fastball was clocked at 97 mph. That convinced him to get back on the mound and he signed with an independent club in Chicago.

That led to the Arizona Diamondbacks signing Booser to a minor league contract in 2022. The following season, he signed with the Red Sox organization and appeared in 48 games with Worcester. In 57 2/3 innings, Booser struck out 66 batters.

So far this year, Booser notched 15 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings while averaging 97 mph with his fastball and hitting 99, according to the Boston Globe. That earned him a long-awaited call-up to the majors. Booser is expected to take the place of left-hander Joe Jacques, who hasn't made an appearance this season.