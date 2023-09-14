Red Sox fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom: 'Today signals a new direction for our club'

Boston Red Sox Spring Training 2023 Fort Myers, FL - February 14: Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom listens to a question from a media member. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The MLB offseason is just a few weeks away, but one team is already making a major change. The Boston Red Sox have fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the team announced on Thursday in a statement posted on their website.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” said principal Owner John Henry. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

Bloom, 40, was hired in Oct. 2019 to replace future Hall of Fame manager Dave Dombrowski, who has since become the president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies.

This story will be updated.

