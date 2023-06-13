RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars' James Robinson warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

It's the end of the road for James Robinson and the New England Patriots. The running back was waived in a series of roster moves, the team announced Monday.

The 24-year-old's time at Patriots Place lasted less than three months, as he signed a two-year deal worth $4 million before incentives on March 15.

The deal had no guaranteed money and was constructed to protect New England should Robinson get hurt, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Injuries were reportedly the deal breaker. Robinson "couldn't stay on the field," Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported. The Patriots released him on the first day of mandatory minicamp, which is when players often take physical examinations.

It's been a tough go for the former Illinois State standout, who tore an Achilles in December 2021 while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Robinson's three NFL seasons, he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2020-22 and the New York Jets in 2022.

Robinson played his best football in 2020 when he entered the league as a rookie free agent. That season, he ran for over 1,000 yards, scored 10 touchdowns and caught 49 passes in 14 games for the Jaguars.

The 5-foot-9, 219-pound running back was traded from Jacksonville to the Jets in October 2022 for a 2023 conditional draft pick amid Breece Hall's injury. Shortly after arriving in New York, Robinson told reporters he was caught off guard by the move.

"They didn't tell me about it really," he said, adding that he felt like was able to play and wasn't utilized. "The communication was really not there."

With the Jets, he played in 11 games with five starts overall and accumulated 425 rushing yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns and 11 receptions for 51 yards with two touchdowns.

Over his entire career, Robinson recorded 2,262 rushing yards on 514 attempts for 18 touchdowns. He also made 91 receptions for 617 yards and five touchdowns.

With the Patriots, Robinson would have hoped to replace Damien Harris. Harris signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency and was the team's top running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Now, the team's depth chart features Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, and J.J Taylor. Veteran Ty Montgomery can play running back and wide receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins is another potential addition, who is reportedly still planning to visit with the Patriots as soon as the team figures out logisitics.