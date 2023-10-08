Ravens can only blame themselves for gut-punch loss at Steelers

NFL: OCT 08 Ravens at Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 08, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens had more than enough opportunities to put the Pittsburgh Steelers away — and go 3-0 on the road in the AFC North — but the offense just couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.

Dropped passes, fumbles, sacks — the Ravens' offense suffered through it all when they had a real chance to bury the Steelers at multiple points throughout Sunday's 17-10 loss. Their clumsy performance was sealed on their final offensive play, when T.J. Watt stripped Lamar Jackson of the ball during a meager comeback attempt.

There were plenty of opportunities for the Ravens to have a massive afternoon, they just couldn’t capitalize on their own advantages.

"There was just too many things going wrong," tight end Mark Andrews said afterward. "It's almost like a sleeping giant, man. We need to wake up."

Baltimore's offense clearly has potential, through scheme and talent. New coordinator Todd Monken has been able to incorporate a more passer-friendly scheme for Jackson and the wide receivers were able to get open at points, but they just failed to convert on so many opportunities. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor dropped what would have been a walk-in touchdown ...

This pass went directly through the hands of Ravens WR Nelson Agholor. pic.twitter.com/mhmZo7OhfQ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 8, 2023

... and Zay Flowers slipped on what would have been a huge connection. Rashod Bateman also misjudged a pass headed his way that could have been a huge touchdown in the first half.

Jackson had a strong day in terms of accuracy and decision-making for the vast majority of the game, but the Ravens were only able to muster 10 points. Jackson threw an interception in the end zone to Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with 4:10 left and a chance to go up nine.

Three total turnovers, two missed fourth-down conversions and only one touchdown on three red zone trips really hurt the Ravens, allowing Pittsburgh to force its way back into the game at the very end. Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:23 left and the Ravens weren’t able to rally.

It would be one thing if this was just a flat-out bad offense, but it's not. The Ravens' loss against the Steelers was totally self-inflicted on a handful of plays where they could have easily gotten first downs or touchdowns.

That’s the glass half-full view, anyway. Jackson is playing extremely well, but this is still a team sport. Even players as dynamic as Lamar Jackson need help to secure wins in the NFL.

“I mean we’re right there,” Jackson said. “We had them beat. Offense, we gotta find our groove. The defense had a great game, they kept stopping them, kept giving us opportunities. We just gotta do what we do — finish drives.”

That loss hurts the Ravens, and hands the Steelers first place in the AFC North for now, but it’s still early in the season. Baltimore won't be in much trouble as long as the defense continues to keep up its play and the mistakes on offense stop. The Ravens still have the potential to be one of the best teams in the league, especially if they get healthier as the season goes on.

“It’s a disappointing loss for us,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

That's all it needs to be, though. The Ravens have fixable problems that can quickly get their season back on track, but they still have to do it. Their upcoming game in London against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday takes on a bit more importance now that they dropped this game against their most hated rival, but the sky isn’t falling. They just need to stop falling over themselves.