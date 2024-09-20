Quiz: Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested, 'The Golden Bachelorette' shines, 'Agatha All Along' brings Marvel back to TV

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty this week to sex trafficking charges. Also in the spotlight is Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos, who handed out her first round of roses on the premiere of the latest Bachelor franchise spinoff. Back on the small screen is Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along, Marvel's new series on Disney+.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!