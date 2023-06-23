Quarterback who? Here are 5 offenses who would succeed no matter who's under center

There's too much talk about quarterbacks these days! Quarterbacks receiving the attention they do makes sense considering the money they make and the impact they have on the game, but there are still 10 other players on an offense that greatly contribute to success.

Here are five offensive supporting casts that would likely have success no matter who their quarterback is.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have to land on this list. General manager Howie Roseman has built a top-tier offense for Jalen Hurts that should allow him to maximize the early portions of his new 5-year, $255 million contract. Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are a menacing trio on the offensive line and their group of skill positions are among the best in the league as well.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league, both possessing the capabilities and talents to carry a passing game by themselves. Together, they just cause too many problems to clamp down for an entire game when Hurts is on point. They’re a little thin beyond those two, but newly signed free agent Olamide Zaccheus should fit in nicely as the third wide receiver in that group. Dallas Goedert also helps as one of the few game-changing tight ends that the league has to offer.

To make things sweeter, they have a great backfield featuring D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell — all of those guys are capable of being productive in their own right. It’s going to be tough three-headed running back room for other teams to defend.

Hurts got his money and is walking right back into one of the most loaded offenses in the league. Not a bad place to be for the fourth-year quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers

There’s a reason why the 49ers have had so much success over the past few years despite having a bit of a rotating door at quarterback. Beyond the brilliance of Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have a squad of linemen and skill players that can play at a high level. The offensive line is a bit thin on paper going into the 2023 season, but they’re still held down by Trent Williams, who is still playing left tackle at an uber-elite level in his 14th NFL season.

George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell are a hellacious group of skill talent to try and slow down. What separates them from other groups is the positional flexibility they can give the 49ers on game day. Samuel can play out wide, in the slot or in the backfield. McCaffrey can split time between the backfield and the slot. Kittle can play all over the place as well. That talent paired with Shanahan’s talents a playcaller give the 49ers a chance to light up the scoreboard every time they play — even with the last pick in the draft as their quarterback.

Detroit Lions

After nearly a million years of destitute football, the Lions have an exciting young core of talent on their team. Long gone are the days of Lions football where no points were being scored — this team really has the juice.

It starts up front. Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell are the best offensive line in football on paper. Vaitai missed all of last season, but looked like he was going to make a seamless transition towards playing guard next to Penei Sewell in the preseason last year. Having a talented offensive line makes things easier for everyone and this group will be dominant if they can stay healthy and play together for the majority of the season.

The skill spots aren't as great as the offensive line, but there's still a lot to be excited about. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam Laporta, both early picks in this year's draft class, are going to play big roles in this offense right from the jump. Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Jameson Williams (when he returns from his six-game suspension) are going to be big factors in the Lions offense as well.

The Lions could stand to upgrade their wide receiver depth a bit, but they’re so good up front they’ll be able to overcome some of those shortcomings.

Seattle Seahawks

Instead of blowing everything up after they traded Russell Wilson, the Seahawks kept together a strong core on offense and added to it with a host of talented young players over the past two drafts.

It starts with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, two of the more explosive wide receivers in the league. Those two are good enough on their own to carry a passing game, but they decided to draft Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba giving them an incredibly well-rounded receiver that runs the gamut of necessary skills at the position. Smith-Njigba will slide right into a slot role to complement the big play ability of Metcalf and Lockett.

The backfield appears to be loaded with a potential three-headed monster as well with Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh. Walker and Charbonnet both have the skills and toughness to rack up a lot of carries in the NFL while McIntosh can act as a safety valve on third down for the Seahawks’ passing game.

Seattle doesn't have a dominant offensive line yet, but Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are about as promising as a young tackle duo that exists in the NFL. They both have all the natural talent in the world and another year of seasoning should allow them to cut out mental mistakes that hindered both of them at different times last season as rookies.

Long story short, it’s a good time to be Geno Smith.

Cincinnati Bengals

Can’t make a list like this without including the Bengals. Joe Burrow is a phenomenal quarterback who will play in Cincinnati for the next decade, but the Bengals have done an incredible job of surrounding him with top talent.

No team has had a better trio of wide receivers since the Bengals added Ja’Marr Chase in the 2021 NFL draft. Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are the perfect group of receivers and will have one last chance to make something happen together before Higgins tests his value in free agency. There really isn’t a pitfall as far as their receiving talent is concerned, that group can do anything needed on the field.

They added talent and created some depth up front by signing Orlando Brown to man their left tackle spot, likely moving Jonah Williams over to the right side. That signing gives them flexibility with La’el Collins, who struggled at times last year as the team’s starting right tackle. Assuming he’s on the final roster, Collins can provide depth at tackle and guard — two spots the Bengals have lacked depth at over the past few years. The interior still has some work to do, but the tackle situation should be the best the Bengals have had in years if Orlando Brown can hold up on the left side.

Running back and tight end aren’t their strongest parts, but Joe Mixon is still one of the better starting running backs in the league. They’re trying a rotating door of Irv Smith and Drew Sample at tight end, which probably won’t matter much because tight end will never be a core focus of this offense in its current setup.

This is likely the last season the Bengals’ wide receiver trio will play together, but they’re still good enough to land the Bengals on this list by themselves.