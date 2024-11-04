Premier League title race heats up, MLS playoff shock & Rachel Kundananji embarrasses defender

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss Liverpool taking the top spot after Arsenal and Manchester City's losses on this episode of The Cooligans. They also react to Manchester United's draw against Chelsea.

Christian and Alexis then discuss some shocking results in the MLS playoffs including the New York Red Bulls eliminating the Columbus Crew.

Later, Christian and Alexis chat about Rachel Kundananji’s ridiculous skills in the NWSL’s last match day of the regular season.

(6:13) - Premier League title race opens up

(19:56) - Manchester United draw Chelsea 1-1

(28:26) - Alexis and Christian handle coin flip in NYCFC win

(37:44) - Atlanta United force deciding game 3 vs. Inter Miami

(44:11) - NY Red Bulls eliminate Columbus Crew

(48:32) - Vancouver Whitecaps force deciding game 3 vs. LAFC

(53:36) - Rachel Kundananji embarrasses Houston Dash defender

(58:22) - The Athletic release 2026 World Cup bid article

