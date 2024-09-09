Police said they will be releasing bodycam footage from officer responding to Apalachee High School shooting

Brandy Rickaba and her daughter Emilie pray during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga. A shooting at the Georgia high school Wednesday caused at least four deaths and a number of injuries. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Jackson County Sheriff's office is expected to release bodycam footage later today from a deputy who responded to the shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, a spokesperson for the agency told Yahoo News Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the Georgia school after 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire, killing four people and injuring nine. Colt and his father, Colin Gray, have both been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Questions and concerns remain on whether school officials mishandled warnings of a potential school shooting, especially as Colt’s mother, Marcee Gray, and other family members have spoken out about being in contact with the school as recently as 30 minutes before the shooting happened.

Apalachee High School and the Barrow County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Yahoo News’ request for comment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation directed Yahoo News to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which did not immediately respond.

Marcee told family members over the weekend that she had called Apalachee the morning of Sept. 4 to warn a counselor about her son, The Washington Post reported. Marcee allegedly made the 10-minute call to the school around 9:50 a.m. while at her father's house in Fitzgerald, Ga., CNN reported, which is about a three-and-a-half hour drive away.

Marcee’s father, Charles Polhamus, told CNN he was next to her when she got a text from Colt that morning saying, “I’m sorry, mom.” It’s not clear whether the message is what made her decide to call the school counselor.

Marcee’s sister, Annie Brown, told The Post that the counselor told Marcee during the call that Colt had been talking about a school shooting that morning. The school and family had been in contact about concerns over Colt’s mental health a week before the shooting.

Lyela Sayarath, a student who was in Colt’s class at the time of the shooting, told The Post that a school administrator visited the classroom that morning, but there had been some confusion between Colt and another student who had a similar name. Neither student was in the room at the time the administrator came by, and the administrator had left with a backpack belonging to the wrong student.

“I am so, so sorry and can not fathom the pain and suffering they are going through right now,” Marcee told The Post.

A since-deleted Facebook post that Brown, the aunt, posted on the afternoon of Sept. 4 was discovered by The Daily Beast. In it, Brown said, "Just check yourself before you speak about a child that never asked to deal with the bullshit he saw on a daily basis."

A Jackson County police report, obtained by Yahoo News, also confirmed that Colt had been investigated by authorities in May 2023 after several tips from Discord users warned the FBI that someone was threatening to shoot up a nearby middle school.

“Colt expressed concern that someone is accusing him of threatening to shoot up a school, stating that he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” the report says. “Due to the inconsistent nature of the information received by the FBI, the allegation that Colt or Colin is the user behind the Discord account that made the threat cannot be substantiated.”