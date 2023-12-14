Pistons center Isaiah Stewart ejected for shoving 76ers' Pat Beverley to the ground in 21st straight loss

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on December 06, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was ejected on Wednesday night after he shoved Philadelphia 76ers guard Pat Beverley to the ground while setting a screen.

Late in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 129-111 win at Little Caesars Arena, Stewart and Beverley briefly got into it near midcourt. Beverley appeared to bump into Stewart intentionally while playing defense, which seemed to get under Stewart’s skin. Then later, as Stewart went to set a screen on Beverley at the top of the key, Stewart fully extended his left arm and shoved Beverley to the ground.

That quickly drew a flagrant 2 foul, which resulted in Stewart’s ejection.

Stewart finished with four points and four rebounds. Stewart, 22, has averaged 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds so far this season.

The 76ers led nearly the entire way on Wednesday night in Detroit, and took a 14-point lead at halftime. They used a 20-6 run to end the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to cruise to the 18-point win, which brought them to 16-7 on the season. The Pistons have now lost 21 straight games, which matched a franchise worst and is the longest active streak in the league.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 41 points and 11 rebounds after he shot 14-of-24 from the field. Tobias Harris added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. put up 17 points off the bench. Beverley had three points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 33 points after he shot 11-of-19 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Cade Cunningham had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The Pistons were out-rebounded by 18, and shot just 10-of-33 from behind the arc — half of which belonged to Bogdanovic.

The Pistons will have a chance to snap their losing skid next on Friday against the 76ers in Philadelphia. A loss there, however, will set a new franchise record and bring them even closer to setting the league record.