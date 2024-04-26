Photos show week of antiwar protests at USC, Columbia, Emerson and other schools across U.S.

By Donnavan Smoot, Yahoo News

Throughout the past week, college campuses across the U.S. have been filled with protests over the Israel-Hamas war, which has endured for over 200 days.

It started on April 17, when protesters started an encampment at Columbia University to show their support for Palestinians. University president Minouche Shafik asked the New York Police Department to clear the area the next day, leading to the arrests of over 100 people. Since then, protests and encampments have shown up at over 30 other colleges and universities.

The antiwar protests have been unfolding around the country, and law enforcement has had a strong presence at the demonstrations. At Emerson College in Massachusetts, over 100 people were arrested on Thursday. At the University of Southern California, 93 people were arrested and the school canceled its main commencement ceremony due to the unrest. Nearly 60 arrests were made at the University of Texas at Austin.

Many of the universities, such as USC, Harvard University and Columbia University, have been occupied by encampments, rallies and an increased law enforcement presence. Thousands of students have called for the resignation of school presidents, demanded that universities divest from companies with ties to Israel and shown their support for Gaza.

