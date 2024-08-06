Photos: Another world record captured at the 2024 Paris Olympics

TOPSHOT-EQUESTRIAN-OLY-PARIS-2024 TOPSHOT - France's Simon Delestre with horse I Amelusina R 51 competes in the equestrian's jumping individual final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, in the western outskirts of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images) (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

More gold medals were handed out on Monday as the final week of the 2024 Paris Olympics continued, as well as heightened expectations for what’s possible for an athlete.

Armand Duplantis, from Sweden, set a world record in the pole vault final, jumping 6.25 meters (~20.5 feet) and won a gold medal in the process. Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade and Italian gymnast Alice D’Amato both won their first gold medals of the games after struggling to make the top of the podium in earlier events. Andrade placed first in the women’s floor final, while D’Amato won the women’s balance beam final.

Later in the day, many eyes were on the new fastest man in the world, Noah Lyles, as he won his heat for the 200-meter race — securing him a spot in the final on Wednesday.

The United States is still in the lead with 79 total medals, but the People’s Republic of China is now leading the way with 22 gold medals.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>

Don't miss a medal! Sign up for the Yahoo Sports AM newsletter for Paris Olympics highlights delivered straight to your inbox.

Follow along for all Olympics all the time on our Paris 2024 Olympics hub.