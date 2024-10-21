Pelicans, Trey Murphy III reportedly agree on four-year, $112M rookie contract extension

New Orleans Pelicans v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 21: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

On the day of the rookie extension deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans have locked down one of their promising young stars. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Trey Murphy III and the Pels have agreed on a four-year, $112 million contract extension.

This story will be updated.