Patriots CB Jack Jones has gun charges from airport arrest dropped ahead of season opener

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Jack Jones #13 of the New England Patriots in action in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had firearm charges dropped on Tuesday, just days ahead of the team’s season opener this weekend.

Jones was arrested in June at Boston's Logan International Airport after officials found two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage. He was initially charged with two counts of five different charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secured area of an airport, unlawful possession of a firearm and more.

He was released on bail, and initially pleaded not guilty .

Jones then moved up his court date to Tuesday morning, according to MassLive.com , and agreed to one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for having his charges dropped.

"Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football," Jones' attorney said, via the NFL Network's Mike Garofollo .

Jones, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Arizona State standout had 30 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown in 13 games during his rookie season. He missed two games near the end of the season due to a knee injury, and then he was suspended for the last two games after reported issues with his rehab and an apparent issue with coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots went 8-9 last season, and missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. They will officially open their season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.