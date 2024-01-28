Patrick Mahomes starts AFC championship with a stunning highlight TD, then Lamar Jackson has a better one

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Patrick Mahomes opened Sunday's AFC championship game with a stunning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

Lamar Jackson answered with one of his own to Zay Flowers as the dueling MVP quarterbacks showed off their best stuff with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

After Kansas City's defense forced a three-and-out on Baltimore's first drive, the Chiefs got to work on a 10-play-86-yard drive to set the tone. It ended with a 19-yard strike from Mahomes to Kelce to put the Chiefs on the board.

Mahomes took the ball in shotgun then pump-faked and looked to his favorite target down the right sideline. Kelce was covered by cornerback Marlon Humphrey. No matter.

Kelce turned around and caught the ball while falling backward at the goal line into the end zone. Humphrey didn't stand a chance.

The touchdown connection with the 17th between Kelce in their postseason careers as they played in their sixth straight AFC championship game. It was an ideal start for Kansas City, but the Ravens were ready with a response.

Baltimore answered with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 7-7. Jackson kept it alive with a 21-yard scramble on fourth-and-1. He capped it with a 30-yard touchdown bomb to Zay Flowers to tie the game.

On this one, Jackson took the ball in shotgun then escaped Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal while looking for an open target. He eventually found Flowers streaking down the right sideline toward the end zone and lofted a perfect pass that Flowers corralled in the end zone

It was a display of mobility, awareness and arm talent that's made Jackson the favorite to win the MVP this season.

Sunday's game was billed as a matchup of generational quarterbacks with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. So far, so good.

