Paralympians shine in wheelchair basketball, swimming and sitting volleyball

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Badminton Paris 2024 Paralympics - Badminton - Women's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group C Match - Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris, France - August 29, 2024 General view of prosthetic leg of Noriko Ito of Japan during her match against Halime Yildiz of Turkey REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Jennifer Lorenzini/REUTERS)

The 2024 Paralympic Games kicked off in Paris this week with Team USA dominating Spain in men’s wheelchair basketball on Thursday, 66-56.

Since then, more than 4,000 athletes from countries such as Germany, Japan, Rwanda, Italy and India have competed for gold in 22 sports including para-table tennis, para-swimming, para-badminton, sitting volleyball, track cycling, para-archery, para-rowing and wheelchair rugby, among others.

By Friday, Great Britain and the People's Republic of China were dominating the leaderboard on gold medals and medals overall. The U.S. has also racked up its share of silver medals.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said during Wednesday’s opening ceremony that he hopes these games spark an "inclusion revolution."

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will show persons with disabilities what they can achieve at the highest level," Parsons said. "The fact that these opportunities largely exist only in sport in the year 2024 is shocking. It is proof that we can and must do more to advance disability."

Athletes will go for the gold through Sept. 8.

Here’s a look at some of this week’s events.

