Panthers QB Bryce Young has ankle injury, could miss Week 3 vs. Seahawks

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has an ankle injury and could miss Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Young missed practice on Wednesday because of the injury and would have his ankle checked out again on Thursday.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Reich said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Reich said that it's not clear on what play Young sustained the injury. Young played in Carolina's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints Monday night. Andy Dalton would start against the Seahawks if Young can't play.

"Whether it's Bryce or Andy, the gameplan doesn't change much," Reich said.

Reich said that he can't speak to the extent of the injury and the he doesn't believe that it impacted Young's performance against the Saints after speaking with Young about it.

