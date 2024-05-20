Padres' Xander Bogaerts leaves game with shoulder injury after diving for grounder

San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) kneels after injury fielding a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game with the Atlanta Braves in the third inning after suffering a shoulder injury.

Bogaerts was hurt while diving for a hard-hit ground ball by Ronald Acuna Jr. at second base. He landed hard on his left shoulder and stayed on the ground in obvious pain.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim called for trainers, who appeared to examine Bogaerts for a possible dislocation. He left the game and was replaced at second base by Tyler Wade.

Preliminary imaging exams showed no structural damage to Bogaerts' shoulder, according to the San Diego Union Tribune's Kevin Acee. Following the game, the Padres classified the injury as left shoulder inflammation.

Xander Bogaerts has left the game. That didn't look good pic.twitter.com/RueTOafjFV — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 20, 2024

"He’s got stability — more than it looked like he might have — and he’s got some strength and some range of motion," said Padres manager Mike Shildt. "More time will tell, but at least the initial feedback is initially best-case scenario."

The Padres went on to win the first half of a day-night doubleheader, 6–5. San Diego trailed 5–0 after the third inning but rallied to take the lead in the eighth, when a Jake Cronenworth single and Manny Machado double resulted in four runs off Braves reliever Joe Jiménez.

Bogaerts, 31, has struggled this season, batting .220 with a .584 OPS, six doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI in 199 plate appearances. The four-time All-Star was moved from second base to shortstop for Kim, who's viewed as a better defensive player.

Earlier this month, the Padres acquired infielder Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins, adding a hitter who won batting titles in each of the past two seasons. Arraez has played most of his career at second base, which appeared to cast Bogaerts' future at the position in doubt.

However, San Diego didn't trade for Arraez to replace Bogaerts but to add a left-handed bat and depth to their lineup as he plays several positions, including designated hitter.