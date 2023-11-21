Padres reportedly hire ex-Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt as next manager

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Mike Shildt #8 of the San Diego Padres looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on August 17, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The San Diego Padres believe they've found the right person to get the star-studded team back to the playoffs. Mike Shildt, who previously managed the St. Louis Cardinals, will reportedly be hired to be the Padres' next manager, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Shildt spent four seasons as the Cardinals' manager. From 2018 to 2021, Shildt compiled a 252-199 record as the team's manager. He lead the Cardinals to three playoff appearances, and was surprisingly fired in 2021 after a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild-card game.

The was hired by the Padres in a development role in 2022, but started the year as the team's third-base coach following Matt Williams' hip surgery.

This story will be updated.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!