Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Colorado: 'They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins'

Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.

Colorado, in its first season under Deion Sanders, has been the talk of the sports world as CU has gotten off to a surprising 3-0 start after winning just one game in 2022. Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, completely overhauled the Colorado roster after coming over from Jackson State and the entire process has been documented on social media.

While addressing his team in the locker room before kickoff, Lanning said Colorado was a team “fighting for clicks” while the Ducks are “fighting for wins.”

"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins" pic.twitter.com/GomdTF43yR — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 23, 2023

He didn’t stop there. Lanning said his team is “rooted in substance, not flash” and predicted Colorado’s “Cinderella story” would be coming to an end Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

“The Cinderella story is over, men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference. This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood. It’s going to be played on the grass,” Lanning said.

Lanning, 37, is in his second season at Oregon after previously serving as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. The Ducks went 10-3 in his first season on the job.

During the offseason, Lanning was asked about Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12. He didn’t mince words then either.

“I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember,” Lanning said. “Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

Those comments, of course, came before Oregon accepted an invitation from the Big Ten but it still showed Lanning’s willingness to speak his mind. That didn’t change on Saturday with ESPN’s cameras capturing that fiery pregame speech.