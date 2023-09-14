One stat to know for every team in Week 2 + Ryan Fitzpatrick interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1:
3:52 - Dallas Cowboys
6:51 - New York Jets
8:59 - Atlanta Falcons
12:29 - Baltimore Ravens
15:30 - San Francisco 49ers
18:50 - Detroit Lions
20:20- Jacksonville Jaguars
21:42 - Las Vegas Raiders
25:33 - L.A. Rams
27:37 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28:55 - Miami Dolphins
30:05 - Cleveland Browns
31:55 - Buffalo Bills
33:08 - Washington Commanders
34:35 - New Orleans Saints
39:16. - Green Bay Packers
40:30 - New York Giants
41:30 - Carolina Panthers
43:05 - Arizona Cardinals
44:26 - Seattle Seahawks
46:12 - Chicago Bears
48:42 - New England Patriots
52:43 - Indianapolis Colts
54:00 - Kansas City Chiefs
55:35 - Tennessee Titans
56:50 - Denver Broncos
57:43 - L.A. Chargers
59:35 - Houston Texans
1:00:27 - Cincinnati Bengals
1:01:01 - TNF Preview: Vikings vs. Eagles
1:06:27 - Ryan Fitzpatrick interview
