One dead, another injured after shooting at Louisiana high school football game

A student was killed and another person was injured after a shooting occurred during a high school football game at Port Allen High School in Louisiana on Friday.

The West Baton Rouge School Board released a statement Saturday, which confirmed a student was killed during the shooting, which took place at halftime during the Port Allen-Brusly High School game.

The full statement read:

"We are deeply saddened by the shooting that took place at the Port Allen High/Brusly High football game on Friday night. Our first priorities at this time are to assist the family of the student who died, and all our students, and to assist the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in its investigation.

"Although we had extra security at this game, it ended in a tragic incident. At this time, we ask for prayers for all involved. We will have crisis teams ready to talk with and assist our students at our high schools when classes resume Tuesday morning. And while we do not expect any problems at school, we will have an increased security presence at schools for the coming period.

"We will not issue any information on the shooting. Any requests for more information about the incident or those involved should be made to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

"'We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people's lives," said superintendent Chandler Smith. 'Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy. In times like these our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.'"

The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting. The name of the student who was killed was not released.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger said Friday that no arrest was made in the shooting, according to WAFB 9 in Baton Rouge. Police are still investigating the incident.