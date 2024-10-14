Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was head-butted by his cattle during bye week, dealing with bloody eye

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas A&M v Oklahoma State HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts on the sideline in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies during the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Mike Gundy got into a bit of trouble during Oklahoma State’s bye week.

Gundy met with reporters on Monday, but did so via Zoom with his camera off instead of his traditional in-person weekly news conference. He said he was actually head-butted by his cattle over the weekend and was left with a bloody eye.

"Well I had a little run-in with my cattle over the weekend, and I guess they've been watching us play, and I got head-butted," Gundy said, via KOTV's Scott Pfeil. "So I've got a bad eye that I didn't think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview.

"But more importantly, it's full of blood and I get dizzy, so it's not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that I'm doing great."

Further specifics of the incident aren’t known, but based on Gundy’s account, it sounds awful. It’s unclear how involved he will be able to be this week, either, as the Cowboys get ready for a matchup with No. 13 BYU on Friday night in Utah. If he’s struggling to simply “be upright and be in a normal function,” he may be significantly limited for that contest.

Gundy is in his 20th season with Oklahoma State this fall. After starting the season ranked No. 17 in the country, the Cowboys have now lost three straight heading into Friday’s game. They most recently fell 38-14 in a blowout loss to West Virginia at home on Oct. 5.

