Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon out with no timetable after being bitten by dog

Aaron Gordon will be away from the Denver Nuggets, with no timetable on his return, after suffering cuts and lacerations from a dog bite.

The Nuggets forward was injured on Christmas Day, Denver announced in a statement on Wednesday. Gordon received 21 stitches for the damage to his face and shooting hand.

The Denver Nuggets just provided the following injury update on Aaron Gordon. pic.twitter.com/uC182qkTwI — Brendan Vogt (@BrendanVogt) December 27, 2023

Although he'll be away from the team as he heals, the Nuggets said Gordon was in good condition.

Before the injury, Gordon went off for a double-double in Denver's Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. He finished the contest with 16 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, and 10 rebounds in the team's win.

This season, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field in 28 games. A right heel injury has forced him to miss four games. The Nuggets are currently 22-10 and own the second-best record in the west behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

